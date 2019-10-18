Roosevelt General Hospital awarded top honor in quality for serving the community

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Five New Mexico hospitals, serving the state’s rural communities, earned the Hospital Improvement Innovation Network award.
Roosevelt General Hospital in Portales received the top honor in hospital quality for reducing patient falls by 34-percent, readmission by 40-percent and maintained zero-harm events in catheter-related infections.
“To be recognized as one of the top community hospitals in New Mexico is an extraordinary accomplishment and one we are most proud of," said Kaye Green, CEO of Roosevelt General Hospital. “It reflects the commitment of our team of dedicated staff to provide care of the highest quality while ensuring patients who entrust us with their care are kept safe.”
Since 2016, 36 New Mexico acute care hospitals have participated in HIIN quality and patient safety programs along with 1,600 hospitals across the county.
Roosevelt General Hospital was part of a larger group of hospitals that helped save 476 lives and over 70 million dollars in healthcare cost savings.
