Rentable office spaces to a women’s boutique: business grows in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two businesses in Amarillo hold grand openings as another gets closer to opening day.
From the newest women’s clothing store in Town Square Village, to a place you can rent out office space to further your career, to the latest local coffee bar in town, we have this week’s business report for you.
Revolution at 800 celebrated the official launch with a grand opening event to talk about what they offer.
“We offer different options for work spaces,” said Revolution at 800 Community Manager Megan Stutz.
Revolution at 800 is Amarillo’s newest co-working space located in the historic Levine’s department store in downtown Amarillo. They provide rentable spaces for people to work in or large groups to have meetings.
You pay a monthly membership fee that allows you access to your own space where you can use WiFi, have unlimited coffee, a snack bar, shared kitchenette space, printer, fax, office supplies, conference rooms, and a training room.
“Our typical clients are either remote workers, people that work from home, but they don’t want to work from home anymore, or they are not productive," said Stutz. "Our other typical member is an entrepreneur or start-up who can’t afford the overhead of providing their own office space.”
The monthly membership starts at $100 and goes up depending on what kind of space you want.
On the Southwest side of town, in Town Square Village, Apricot Lane Boutique also had a grand opening. They are a women’s boutique that offers fashion tops, dresses, jewelry, handbags and accessories.
“So, Apricot Lane is a franchise, but its locally owned by me," said Apricot Lane Boutique Owner Lindsey Williams. “We handpick all of our items. We pick them all out ourselves. They aren’t coming down a corporate chain, telling us what we choose. So, we are trying to find items that our shoppers in Amarillo will love.”
Apricot Lane takes pride in having affordable prices, with everything in the store being under $100.
And in the Medical District, you can expect to see the newest, locally-owned coffee shop, called Strata Coffee Bar, opening the doors by the end of next month.
