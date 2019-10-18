Potter County Sheriff’s Office warning residents of federal jury summons scam

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a phone scam circulating the area.
Earlier this week, a resident reached out to the sheriff’s office saying they received a call from someone saying they were Lt. Patrick Zamora with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.
The scammer told the resident they had failed to show up for federal jury summons and needed to pay a fine. The caller continued, saying they were on a gag order and were not allowed to talk to another officer about this issue.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind residents they will not call you about a federal jury summons, and they will not request a payment on the phone. Also, you would not be put under a gag order for just receiving a jury summons.
The call was coming from the number (806) 370-4649. If you receive this call or one similar, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office advises you to hang up the phone and block the number.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.