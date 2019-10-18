Plemons Eakle Neighborhood to host Tour & Party in the Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Sunday, October 20, The Plemons Eakle Neighborhood Association will be hosting Tour & Party in the Park.
Families attending the event will be able to enjoy live music and food trucks, along with a bus tour from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The first boarding time will begin at 2:45 in the afternoon.
Tickets are $12 in advance. You can purchase them online here.
Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the event at the park for $15. Student tickets are $8 and children under 6 enter for free.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.