Medical professionals get hands-on training at new TTUHSC Neonatal-Perinatal Symposium

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center’s Department of Pediatrics held a Perinatal and Neonatal Symposium.
This is the first time they’re inviting those who work in this field to learn the most effective and newest ways to treat their patients.
“Pediatrics is a large issue in this part of Texas and our department has most of the sub-specialists in this region In our department,” said Professor of Pediatrics at TTUHSC Thomas Hale. “And Dr. Subhani has established this new conference so that we can train nurses, staff and physicians from around this part of Texas in all the new aspects of perinatal medicine.”
The department said the conference was made to further educate nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists and social workers across the region.
“This is a very custom-tailored event, after talking through their needs,” said Associate Professor of Pediatrics Muhammed Subhani. “So this basically comprises of didactic lectures as well as the hands on neonatal resuscitation.”
Subhani said in medicine, things change and medical professionals should stay up to date and learn the most common management for issues that may arise while treating mothers and newborns.
“For example, how to treat hypoglycemia low blood sugar in babies, how to treat different types of infections, for example, GBS in a baby,” said Subhani. “When to transfer a mother from a nearby facility. So, there are so many things that have changed. And people would be able to keep up with the new changes.”
The department hopes to host the symposium at least once a year.
“It’s a new field for us to really explain and to have conferences on, and that’s the whole reason for the conference here today,” said Hale.
