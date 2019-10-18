Marching bands from 38 schools to participate in marching band contest this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Marching bands from all 38 schools in Region One will participate in a marching band contest this weekend.
Bands will have a variety of music and performance ideas with shows running five to eight minutes long.
The contest is being held at Bivins stadium on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:15 p.m.
The cost of admission is $5.
Below is the schedule of events:
- 10:00 a.m. - Happy High School
- 10:15 a.m. - Miami High School
- 10:30 a.m. - Booker High School
- 10:45 a.m. - Claude High School
- 11:00 a.m. - Shamrock High School
- 11:15 a.m. - White Deer High School
- 11:30 a.m. - Sunray High School
- 11:45 a.m. - Stratford High School
- 12:00 p.m. - Memphis High School
- 1:00 p.m. - Gruver High School
- 1:15 p.m. - Wellington High School
- 1:30 p.m. - Panhandle High School
- 1:45 p.m. - Sanford-Fritch High School
- 2:00 p.m. - Wheeler High School
- 2:15 p.m. - Clarendon High School
- 2:30 p.m. - West Texas High School
- 2:45 p.m. - Vega High School
- 3:00 p.m. - Highland Park High School
- 3:30 p.m. - Bushland High School
- 3:45 p.m. - River Road High School
- 4:00 p.m. - Friona High School
- 4:15 p.m. - Dimmitt High School
- 4:30 p.m. - Childress High SChool
- 4:45 p.m. - Tulia High School
- 5:00 p.m. - Canadian High School
- 5:15 p.m. - Spearman High School
- 6:15 p.m. - Dalhart High School
- 6:30 p.m. - Canyon High School
- 6:45 p.m. - Perryton High School
- 7:00 p.m. - Borger High School
- 7:15 p.m. - Dumas High School
- 7:30 p.m. - Hereford High School
- 7:45 p.m. - Pampa High School
- 8:15 p.m. - Randall High School
- 8:30 p.m. - Palo Duro High School
- 8:45 p.m. - Caprock High School
- 9:00 p.m. - Amarillo High School
- 9:15 p.m. - Tascosa High School
