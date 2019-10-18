Marching bands from 38 schools to participate in marching band contest this weekend

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 18, 2019 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 12:03 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Marching bands from all 38 schools in Region One will participate in a marching band contest this weekend.

Bands will have a variety of music and performance ideas with shows running five to eight minutes long.

The contest is being held at Bivins stadium on Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m. until 9:15 p.m.

The cost of admission is $5.

Below is the schedule of events:

  • 10:00 a.m. - Happy High School
  • 10:15 a.m. - Miami High School
  • 10:30 a.m. - Booker High School
  • 10:45 a.m. - Claude High School
  • 11:00 a.m. - Shamrock High School
  • 11:15 a.m. - White Deer High School
  • 11:30 a.m. - Sunray High School
  • 11:45 a.m. - Stratford High School
  • 12:00 p.m. - Memphis High School
  • 1:00 p.m. - Gruver High School
  • 1:15 p.m. - Wellington High School
  • 1:30 p.m. - Panhandle High School
  • 1:45 p.m. - Sanford-Fritch High School
  • 2:00 p.m. - Wheeler High School
  • 2:15 p.m. - Clarendon High School
  • 2:30 p.m. - West Texas High School
  • 2:45 p.m. - Vega High School
  • 3:00 p.m. - Highland Park High School
  • 3:30 p.m. - Bushland High School
  • 3:45 p.m. - River Road High School
  • 4:00 p.m. - Friona High School
  • 4:15 p.m. - Dimmitt High School
  • 4:30 p.m. - Childress High SChool
  • 4:45 p.m. - Tulia High School
  • 5:00 p.m. - Canadian High School
  • 5:15 p.m. - Spearman High School
  • 6:15 p.m. - Dalhart High School
  • 6:30 p.m. - Canyon High School
  • 6:45 p.m. - Perryton High School
  • 7:00 p.m. - Borger High School
  • 7:15 p.m. - Dumas High School
  • 7:30 p.m. - Hereford High School
  • 7:45 p.m. - Pampa High School
  • 8:15 p.m. - Randall High School
  • 8:30 p.m. - Palo Duro High School
  • 8:45 p.m. - Caprock High School
  • 9:00 p.m. - Amarillo High School
  • 9:15 p.m. - Tascosa High School

