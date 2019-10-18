Man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 shooting of Oklahoma man

BOISE CITY, Okla. (KFDA) - The third suspect in the 2013 murder of a Boise City man has been sentenced to life in prison.
Timothy Dees, 25, pleaded guilty to the murder of 77-year-old Charles Nieman and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Nieman was killed during a robbery in Boise City in June of 2013.
Authorities say Nieman and his wife were approached by a gunman at a Loaf’N Jug convenience store, who shot Nieman. The man then ran away as the car he came from drove off.
A cold case unit in Oklahoma began reviewing the shooting in December of 2018. Laboratory testing revealed a lead that led to the arrests of Dees, 29-year-old Zachary Wilson and 33-year-old Jeremy Scott.
Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended with credit for time served. Scott was also sentenced to life in prison with all but 35 years suspended with credit for time served.
