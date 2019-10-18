Man receives life-threatening injuries, horse dies after crash in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a Jeep last night while riding a horse on Loop 335.
According to the Amarillo Police Department, about 8:08 p.m. officers responded to a wreck in the 600 block of North Lakeside Drive.
They discovered that a 52-year-old man was riding a horse and was crossing east on the Loop when a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck him.
The rider was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, his horse died on the scene and the driver of the Jeep was not injured.
APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.
