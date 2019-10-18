Increases to Amarillo City Transit fares begin next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Increases to the The Amarillo City Transit fares are going into affect on October 21 for the first time in 25 years.
Amarillo City Transit says revenue would go back into services it can use to improve rider experience.
The new fares are as follows:
- Adults are $1 per one way trip
- Adults are $2 per one day unlimited pass
- Disabled/Seniors/Students (K-12) are 50 cents per one-way trip
- Reduced Fare Day Passes are $1 per unlimited trips
- Monthly passes are $30
Along with the fare changes, transfers will no longer be issued. Passengers will need to purchase a Day pass for transfers.
Through October 25, Amarillo City Transit staff will be at the Transfer Center located at 801 Southeast 23rd Avenue to answer questions and issue reduced-fare cards to seniors, students and individuals who can prove a disability.
