Emmapalooza honors Dumas 6-year-old with brain cancer

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Emma Preston is a 6-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumor two years ago.
In August, treatment for her tumor stopped.
Emma is truly loved and adored by the community she lives within. The community wanted to plan something special for Emma.
“Emma is just precious. Anyone who meets her for two minutes, she is just an amazing girl full of love,” said Tara Henderson, committee planner of Emmapalooza.
“She makes you feel really special. Just her presence is just radiant. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s awesome,” said Jessica Wooldridge, committee planner of Emmapalooza.
“We just love her, and we want to do everything we can to help her,” said Tommy Ireland, owner of Hoggs BBQ and catering for Emmapalooza.
Emma even took the time to pray for others fighting cancer like her.
“There was a lady who told us her husband has cancer as well, and he was like, ‘I have cancer,’ talking to her, and she said, ‘I’ll be praying for you,’” said Tiffany Swinford, committee planner of Emmapalooza.
Emma was diagnosed with a germ cell brain tumor, and she had been receiving treatment in Dallas for the past two years.
“Just recently, in August, they stopped treatment. They found four more tumors, and they returned home to make the best of her time,” said Swinford.
Since then, the community of Dumas has stepped up to provide unforgettable experiences for Emma - one of them being the Emmapalooza happening tomorrow night.
“There’s really not much we can do, we know for them. But what we can do is make things brighter for them. I do not know Emma, and I do not know her family personally, but I do know Cultivate, and I know Dumas wants to help,” said Beth Ann Clark, owner of Cultivate, donating to Emmapalooza.
"It’s unreal. I mean, people gather up and supporting here. It’s neat. It’s good to see Dumas come together like this," said Ireland.
Emmapalooza is expected to see around 500 people and was inspired by one of Emma's favorite holidays, Halloween. People and businesses donated everything needed for the event in the Panhandle.
The community just wants to make sure that Emma has the best day of her life.
Emmapalooza will be hosted on October 19, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
The benefit takes place at the Hacienda Garcia Event Center in Dumas and is $5 to get in.
