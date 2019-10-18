101 Elite Men working to unite, inspire the black community in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 101 Elite Men is a brand new non-profit organization which seeks to unify the Amarillo community and inspire the youth of the black community.
Members of Elite Men first work to further the individual welfare of each other and become positive men, who do positive things.
“I don’t think that I, or anybody, knew that a group of men could come together and influence the community in such a positive way,” said 101 Elite Men Member Dustin McCree. “101 is the number we’re striving for. If you get 101 people, you’re going to have 101 different outlooks, 101 different experiences. So it’ll be a strength in numbers.”
They have continued to come together with the community and other organizations to get to know them on a personal, emotional and business level.
The organization was brought to Amarillo only a couple months ago, but members have already gone the extra mile with community service.
“I feel, at this point, there’s a social disconnect in the African community, especially among young black men,” said 101 Elite Men Member Lawrence Gonzales. “When there’s so much on social media that influences people in our community in a negative way, you almost get shunned for being that positive light. It’s alright to be a positive influence wherever you go.”
Curtis Johnson, the founder and president of 101 Elite Black Men, explained when he moved to Amarillo three months ago, he quickly realized the black community needed to keep the flame burning from what their elders already paved the way for.
“They wanted a brotherhood here in the Amarillo area and so I said ’101 Elite Men’ and it struck a nerve,” Johnson said. “I mean, I believe in my people. I believe that we can come together and definitely make a change in not only this community but other communities as well.”
Just as their name suggests, the current members are trying to get 101 men to join them.
“The demographics are separate in Amarillo, you can’t miss it. There’s a north side and there’s a south side and there’s definitely a separation here,” said 101 Elite Men Vice President Tarenzo Clemmons. “At the end of the day, adults are hurting too and they need these programs as well. We want men to reach out to us. We want men to come in and join this organization because at the end of the day, the more we have, the more we can do.”
Another member believes Amarillo’s black community is in need of a group such as Elite Men.
“On the north side of Amarillo, I know how things work,” said Brandon Smith, a member of 101 Elite Men. “Fortunately, growing up I had a lot of people that I looked up to that helped me out along the way. Very good role models, mentors. We need that and that needs to continue. Within our community, we can control the narrative no matter what goes on nationally or in the world because Amarillo is smaller. It starts with us.”
If you would like to learn more about Elite Men, they will be having a Dine and Wine event tomorrow.
It goes from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at 707 Polk St.
It’s $30 to get in, which provides food, an open bar, live performances and a DJ.
If you have any questions and would like to become a member, you can contact Curtis Johnson on the 101 Elite Men Amarillo Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.