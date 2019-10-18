Early voting locations for Potter and Randall counties

Early voting begins Monday, October 21 (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 18, 2019 at 10:17 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 10:17 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Early voting begins on Monday, October 21.

Below are the early voting locations for Potter and Randall counties:

Potter County

  • Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, located at 900 South Polk Street
    • October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • October 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 31 and November 1 from 7:00 a.m. util 7:00 p.m.
  • Casey Carpet One located at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
    • October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • United Amigos located at 3300 East I-40
    • October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • The Craig Senior Living located at 5500 SW 9th Avenue
    • October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Cornerstone Outreach located at 1111 N. Buchanan Street
    • October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Randall County

  • Randall County Election Administration Office located at 1604 5th Avenue in Canyon
    • October 21-October 25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • October 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 31 and November 1 from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
  • Randall County Annex located at 4320 South Western
    • October 21-October 25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
    • October 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Randall County Justice Center located at 2309 Russell Long Boulevard in Canyon
    • October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Region 16 Education Service Center located at 5800 Bell Street
    • October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ located at 2700 East 34th
    • October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    • October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

