Co-author of ‘The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi’ to speak in Amarillo on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A rabbi who co-authored “The Rock, The Road, and The Rabbi” will discuss his work in Amarillo this weekend.
Rabbi Jason Sobel, who co-wrote the The New York Times bestseller with Kathie Lee Gifford, will speak about the book, his journey in Israel and his Jewish roots and beliefs.
The event starts at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza. The event is free, but guests must RSVP.
Sobel is the founder of Fusion Global, which is a resource for connecting Jewish and Christian followers of Yeshua to one another.
Sobel has also worked with Al Hayat TV, which is the largest Christian TV station in the Arabic-speaking world with more than 40 million viewers.
The event will also include worship with Miriam Webster, a songwriter and former Hillsong worship leader.
Those interested in attending the event can RSVP by going here, calling 1-888-631-5156 #0 or by emailing rockroadrabbiamarillo@gmail.com
