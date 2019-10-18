4 Amarillo store clerks arrested for selling alcohol to minors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four store clerks have been arrested for selling alcohol to minors in Amarillo.
On Thursday, October 17, members of the Amarillo Police Department Detective Division performed compliance at multiple Amarillo area convenience stores.
At three of the stores, police say clerks sold alcohol to underage customers who were acting under the guidance and supervision of the detectives.
The three stores were located near Northeast 13 Avenue and North Mirror Street, South Western Street and Garland Avenue, and Southeast 27th Avenue and Ross Street.
Police arrested 47-year-old Dung Quoc Vo, 44-year-old Sarhan Mehdhar Abdullah, 22-year-old Daniel Karouna and 25-year-old Jordan Xaymounghoune on charges of the sale of alcoholic beverage to minors.
This charge is a Class A Misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to a year in jail or both. If convicted, the person will also have their driver’s license automatically suspended for 180 days.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.