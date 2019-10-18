Amarillo firefighters kick off ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has kicked off it’s “Fill the Boot” campaign today.
Amarillo firefighters started the fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association Friday morning at Street Toyota, located at 4500 Soncy Rd.
Next week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 21-23, firefighters will be collecting money on the streets of Amarillo from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
All of the proceeds will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, an organization that provides services and research for muscular dystrophy and diseases of the nervous system and muscular system.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.