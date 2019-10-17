Woman wanted by Potter County officials for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Khilyn Shouse, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 11:00 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Khilyn Lashae Shouse, 21, is wanted by Potter County officials for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shouse is described as 5-foot-4, 160 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

If you know where she may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to her arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

