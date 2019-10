It is still a cooler morning with temps in the 30′s and 40′s. Skies will once again be mostly sunny with breezy winds. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Afternoon highs will warm into the 80′s. We stay in the 80′s on Friday. A cold front drops us back into the 70′s over the weekend. Breezy winds return Sunday. We track another cold front on Monday which drops us back into the 60′s for the start of next week.