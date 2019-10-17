The Department of Public Safety of Amarillo to upgrade dispatch calling system

“The benefits to the police dispatch protocol is there is so much to know for a call taker. The police go through the academy for months, and we expect our call takers to know what a fire, medical, and police call is," said Captain of Amarillo Fire Department Jeremy Hill. "What this does is this is a flow path for someone who doesn’t have any street experience to be able to come in and operate the computer system and be able to get the police and officers on the ground the information in a timely fashion.”