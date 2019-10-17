The Department of Public Safety of Amarillo to upgrade dispatch calling system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Department of Public Safety in Amarillo will soon implement a new dispatch calling system to make emergency calls more efficient.
It is believed this system will better benefit the public.
As of right now, the fire and medical departments are operating on different dispatch systems than the police department.
However, with this new software system, all three departments will work together.
Because emergency police calls are so dynamic, it often made things difficult for the fire and medical department to have quick and easy dispatch calls.
The City Council recently approved a new system that is expected to eliminate any future hassle you may experience when calling a public safety department.
This program is supposed to be a continuous communication system between the dispatch center and public safety departments, so no steps are missed.
This system also makes the lives of dispatchers much easier as they no longer have to memorize every nuance between a police, fire, and medical call.
The needed information for one of these calls will be right in front of them on the computer.
“The benefits to the police dispatch protocol is there is so much to know for a call taker. The police go through the academy for months, and we expect our call takers to know what a fire, medical, and police call is," said Captain of Amarillo Fire Department Jeremy Hill. "What this does is this is a flow path for someone who doesn’t have any street experience to be able to come in and operate the computer system and be able to get the police and officers on the ground the information in a timely fashion.”
This $2.4 million software will be implemented within the next couple of months.
