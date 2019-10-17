Running of the dinosaurs, Moore County Health Foundation raising money with a Dino Dash

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Health Foundation is inviting you to help raise money this Saturday with a Dino Dash.
The race will be held from 9:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. at the Santa Rita Equestrian Training Facility at 4-Way.
“This is going to be awesome,” said Moore County Health Foundation Executive Director, Kathie Fuston.
Dino Dash dinosaur races are foot races by people dressed in enormous dinosaur costumes.
The Dino Dash fundraiser is said to a fun event for all, and to participate or watch people trying to run down a track in a giant, bouncy dinosaur suit.
The event is aimed to help raise money for the Rural Nursing Education Consortium that Moore County Hospital District has entered into with Amarillo College, Frank Philips College and several hospital districts across the Panhandle.
The consortium is designed to address the chronic nursing shortage that plagues area rural hospitals by training nurses locally.
In response to the high need for nurses, Amarillo College and Frank Philips College have provided a program for students in their facilities, with the hospitals paying the tuition for students.
