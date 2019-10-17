Public forum to educate Amarillo voters on proposed amendments in November election

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo residents are invited to a public forum Thursday evening to learn about proposed items in the upcoming November election.
The forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters of Amarillo, will cover the 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution in the Nov. 5 election. It is free and open to the public.
Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m. and the forum will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Amarillo College Bud Joyner Auditorium at 1314 S. Polk St.
Dr. Chriss Macaulay and Dr. Darrell Lovell with West Texas A&M University will discuss the arguments for and against each of the propositions on the ballot. League Member Melissa Denny will moderate the forum.
The amendments, which were approved last spring by the Texas Legislature, will include proposals ranging from banning a state personal income tax to assistance for water projects.
Voters will be able to pick up a voters guide at the forum, which will provide an explanation and pros and cons of each amendment. The guide also includes polling places and important dates and times for voters.
Voters are urged to attend the forum to learn about the proposed amendments, just ahead of early voting, which is from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.