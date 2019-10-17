Llano Cemetery’s Historic Twilight Tour to have hayrides

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery’s 14th Annual Historic Twilight Tour is set for this Saturday.
The tour, put on by Llano Cemetery and Amarillo Genealogical Society, is from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the cemetery, located at 2900 S. Hayes St.
The tour will have hayrides and walking tours and is free to the public.
Guests can learn the history behind Llano Cemetery, which is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo.
It is also a historic district and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
To learn more, visit their website.
