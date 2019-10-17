Llano Cemetery’s Historic Twilight Tour to have hayrides

Llano Cemetery’s Historic Twilight Tour to have hayrides
(Source: Scott and Crystal Latham)
By Vanessa Garcia | October 17, 2019 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 11:30 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery’s 14th Annual Historic Twilight Tour is set for this Saturday.

The tour, put on by Llano Cemetery and Amarillo Genealogical Society, is from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the cemetery, located at 2900 S. Hayes St.

The tour will have hayrides and walking tours and is free to the public.

Guests can learn the history behind Llano Cemetery, which is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo.

It is also a historic district and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

To learn more, visit their website.

Posted by Llano Cemetery on Monday, August 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.