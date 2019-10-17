League of Women Voters public forum aims to help you be an informed voter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With early voting coming up, the League of Women Voters has created a Voters’ Guide aimed to help you make an informed vote.
The proposed Amendments to the Texas Constitution will be voted on November 5, and the Nonpartisans Voter Guide will explain all the pros and cons for each proposal.
At the public forum this evening, two speakers will also break down each amendment and present arguments for and against each one.
Amendments to the Constitution include proposals for banning a state personal income tax, more funding for public education, and a tax relief for disaster areas.
You can view a full list of the proposed Constitutional Amendments here.
League volunteers have distributed guides to over 80 locations in hopes to have all voters informed of each change.
To see a list of where you can find a Voters Guide, click here.
Early voting begins on Monday, October 21.
Below are the early voting locations for Potter and Randall counties:
- Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, located at 900 South Polk Street
- October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- October 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 31 and November 1 from 7:00 a.m. util 7:00 p.m.
- Casey Carpet One located at 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road
- October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- United Amigos located at 3300 East I-40
- October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- The Craig Senior Living located at 5500 SW 9th Avenue
- October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Cornerstone Outreach located at 1111 N. Buchanan Street
- October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Randall County Election Administration Office located at 1604 5th Avenue in Canyon
- October 21-October 25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- October 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 31 and November 1 from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
- Randall County Annex located at 4320 South Western
- October 21-October 25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 26 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- October 28-30 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Randall County Justice Center located at 2309 Russell Long Boulevard in Canyon
- October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Region 16 Education Service Center located at 5800 Bell Street
- October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ located at 2700 East 34th
- October 21-25 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- October 28-31 and November 1 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
