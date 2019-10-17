‘He begged me not to call the police’: Trial begins for former priest accused of sexual abuse

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The trial of Peter Mukekhe Wafula, a former priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor, began today with opening statements and testimonies from several witnesses.
Wafula served in Hereford, Friona and Bovina before he was removed from the ministry in 2018.
The courtroom heard from several witnesses today, including some priests who work at the churches Wafula provided ministry to.
The first witness, Father Nestor Lara who works at San Jose Church in Hereford, spoke about a conversation he witnessed between Father Ramon Molina Mora, Wafula and the child’s family.
He described Able De La Cruz Jr., the child involved in the case, as scared and crying during the conversation.
Father Mora, who worked with Wafula, took the stand as well, saying there are clear guidelines not to be alone with a child.
Father Mora also said, “Father Peter got on his knees several times asking for forgiveness” during the conversation with the child’s family.
However, the defense said in that conversation, Wafula was not confessing to touching the child inappropriately, but he was confessing to shaking his hand.
The courtroom also heard testimony from the the child’s stepmother. She said Wafula begged her not to call the police.
The child was the fifth witness who took the stand today.
He was very nervous while on the stand as he was playing with a pen and clenching his hands together.
He explained that Peter Wafula drove him over to the Church House, where the priest changed from khaki shorts to tight athletic shorts.
He described the incident in explicit detail, never cried by had to pause to take a deep breath.
He said since this assault, it has not been easy to trust anyone anymore and that he has been teased.
Chief of Police in Friona, Officer Isidro Jimenez said when he arrived at the church house to talk with witnesses, he went in to speak with Peter Wafula, who was nowhere to be found.
The third witness was the stepmother of the minor, who was angry while speaking.
She stated while the conversation between the family, Peter Wafula, and the two other priests were taking place after the alleged sexual assault: Peter Wafula admitted to touching her son and told in her quote, “Yes, but I didn’t take my clothes off.”
Peter Wafula was attentive all day, taking notes but didn’t show much emotion other than just paying attention.
Questions will continue tomorrow with the child and other witnesses.
NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow this trial and provide updates as they are available.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.