Drive 4 UR School and Tri-State Ford inviting you to help raise money for St. Mary’s School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You are invited to help raise $6000 for St. Marry’s Cathedral School with Tri-State Ford this Saturday.
The Drive 4 UR School event will take place at St. Marry’s school at 1200 S. Washington from 12:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.
Tri-State Ford is bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program to Amarillo to raise $6000 for the benefit of St. Marry’s school.
Across the United States, vital arts, music and sports programs are being cut annually due to growing budgetary constraints. Tri-State Ford wants to help keep those opportunities available for St. Mary’s Cathedral School.
“We know funding for school programs is hard to come by, and we want to do our part to help make sure these programs remain available,” said the General Manager at Tri-State Ford, John Justice.
Dealership staff on-site will be able to assist and provide additional information regarding any of the Ford vehicles available for a test drive.
“Whether you are looking to test out our vehicles, like a Ford Mustang or Ford F-150, or want to try out the technology features, like active park assist in the Escape, we will be able to put you behind the wheel of your favorite Ford vehicle,” said Justice.
No purchase necessary. Must be 18-years of age or older with a valid Driver’s license and valid automobile insurance — a Donation of $20 per valid test drive.
Limit one donation per person and one donation per household.
