Discover AfterDark event to electrify guests with live performance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting a Discover AfterDark event this weekend that will have electricity demonstrations.
The event is Saturday, Oct. 19 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Discovery Center.
ArcAttack, a performance art group, will put on a show complete with Tesla coil music and high voltage stunts.
The event will also have live music by The Solano Project, hors d’oeuvres from Joe’s Catering and Purple Flamingo Pops and an open bar.
Guests will also be able to see science demonstrations and atomic activities.
The event also has other activities, such as making a lava lamp, getting a henna tattoo and taking pictures at a selfie station.
Tickets are $95, which covers the food, drinks and fun activities.
For more details, visit their website.
