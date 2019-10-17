Construction to begin soon on new Happy State Bank location at NE 24th and Grand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Construction will begin soon on a new Happy State Bank branch at Northeast 24th and Grand in Amarillo.
The branch is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, followed by a party with food and music.
The new branch will be a full-service location with a night depository and five drive up lanes, including one commercial, three retail and one ATM.
“Along with our other branches and I-40, this 24th and Grand Street location will be our third office under construction in Amarillo,” said Happy State Bank Chairman & CEO J. Pat Hickman. “We’ve had a Loan Production Office across the street from this location, but this will give our friends and neighbors a full-service banking experience that Happy State Bank is known for."
Happy State Bank has two other locations also beginning construction. The corner of Teckla Boulevard and Southwest 45th Avenue and the location on I-40 and Grand will round out the new locations.
The 45th and Teckla branch is expected to be completed in May of 2020.
The other two branches are expected to be completed in June of 2020.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.