Catching Up: Padres still without a manager, Wellman a possibility

The perfect candidate to me for the Padres isn’t Washington or Tingler, but rather Joe Espada. Espada is a 44-year old who is young enough to bond with the younger players like Many Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., but is also old enough to garner the respect of the older players. He’s been the bench coach of the Houston Astros for the last two years, a team that also has strong young talent, and that has been quickly creating a dynasty that should be in or around the playoffs for years to come. He was special assistant to New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman and also served as the team’s third base coach. And spoiler! The Yankees also have a lot of star power revolving around their young talent. Espada is also a strong analytics guy and a former pro-scout which gives him the edge with a team that has such a strong farm system like the San Diego Padres.