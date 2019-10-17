Catching Up: Padres still without a manager, Wellman a possibility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels all needed/need to find new leaders to stand at the helm of its ball clubs.
Only one has made an official hire, with the Angels hiring the one man that every team seemed to have at the top of its holiday wish-list: Joe Maddon, former manager of the Cubs.
Reports from the San Diego Union Tribune cite that Jayce Tingler and Ron Washington will be having second interviews to replace Andy green.
However, there’s an interesting notion as to Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman being named the new skipper of the Padres, especially taking into account his success at the Double-A level. While there are no reports as to Wellman being considered, it wouldn’t be the most surprising thing to see pop-up as Wellman has had years of experience in baseball and is a respected manager.
But in my opinion, Wellman needs to stay with the Sod Poodles. The Padres are a younger team with even younger prospects coming up through the ranks in the coming years. The Padres need a manager who will be younger, someone who will have a strong clubhouse presence, will be able to groom these major league players into the future stars of the game that they are poised to be. They also need someone who in a way, will coddle the players, and not be a tough, gritty older manager like the styles of Maddon or Mets and Phillies top candidate Joe Girardi.
Phillip Wellman is not that man to coddle the players, but he is the man to continuously groom the Padres’s top prospects, like Taylor Trammell, MacKenzie Gore, Luis Patino and the soon to be Sod Poodle, catcher Luis Campusano.
The perfect candidate to me for the Padres isn’t Washington or Tingler, but rather Joe Espada. Espada is a 44-year old who is young enough to bond with the younger players like Many Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., but is also old enough to garner the respect of the older players. He’s been the bench coach of the Houston Astros for the last two years, a team that also has strong young talent, and that has been quickly creating a dynasty that should be in or around the playoffs for years to come. He was special assistant to New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman and also served as the team’s third base coach. And spoiler! The Yankees also have a lot of star power revolving around their young talent. Espada is also a strong analytics guy and a former pro-scout which gives him the edge with a team that has such a strong farm system like the San Diego Padres.
Also keep in mind, that whether it’s Espada or Wellman, both would be first time managers of a MLB ball club. Seven out of the eight division playoff teams this year had managers leading their teams are guys who are still in their first ever job as a MLB manager.
All in all, with October baseball quickly coming to an end, and the full off-season beginning in the next three weeks or so, the Padres should have their new manager signed in time for the team to start making moves to continuously improve this team, a squad that finished with a 70-92 record last year and at the bottom of the NL West.
