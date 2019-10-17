The 46 annual Peanut Valley Festival invites all for fun at the Portales fairgrounds

Peanut Valley Festival (Source: Source:Protales.com)
By Richard Bullard | October 17, 2019 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 4:35 PM

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The 46 annual Peanut Valley Festival begins this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds in Portales.

The event will start at 12:30 p.m on Oct. 19 Saturday and run through Sunday.

The festival will feature live entertainment,, from Folk music to K-9 demonstrations.

Over 100 craft vendors will be on hand, as well as a variety of activities kids can take part in.

A list of activities is as follows below:

  • Peanut Olympics - Saturday, Oct. 19 - 1:00 p.m.
  • Cornhole Tournament - Saturday Oct. 19 - 9:00 a.m. - $15 per person and $30 per team.
  • Clovis’ La Casita Elementary School Baile Folkloric - Saturday, Oct. 19 - 12:30 p.m.
  • ArchAngles demo on how to train service dogs - Saturday
  • Medieval Village knights and fighters from the Blackwater Keep - Saturday and Sunday
  • Fusion World Dance - Saturday and Sunday
  • Dance Studio Extreme - Saturday and Sunday
  • Live Performances by Higher Ground - Saturday, Oct. 19, 2:00 p.m., and final set from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.
  • Live Performances by Colton Stevens - Saturday, Oct. 19, 11:15 a.m.
  • Live Performances by Andy Mason - Sunday, Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m.
  • Live Performances by Michael Thompson and the Last Minute - Sunday, Oct. 19, 2:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.
  • PVF Health Fair at the Pavilion - Saturday, Oct. 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free. Handicap parking, with a placard, is available inside the grounds, both west of the midway buildings and north of the Pavilion.

