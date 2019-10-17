The 46 annual Peanut Valley Festival invites all for fun at the Portales fairgrounds

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The 46 annual Peanut Valley Festival begins this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Roosevelt County Fairgrounds in Portales.
The event will start at 12:30 p.m on Oct. 19 Saturday and run through Sunday.
The festival will feature live entertainment,, from Folk music to K-9 demonstrations.
Over 100 craft vendors will be on hand, as well as a variety of activities kids can take part in.
A list of activities is as follows below:
- Peanut Olympics - Saturday, Oct. 19 - 1:00 p.m.
- Cornhole Tournament - Saturday Oct. 19 - 9:00 a.m. - $15 per person and $30 per team.
- Clovis’ La Casita Elementary School Baile Folkloric - Saturday, Oct. 19 - 12:30 p.m.
- ArchAngles demo on how to train service dogs - Saturday
- Medieval Village knights and fighters from the Blackwater Keep - Saturday and Sunday
- Fusion World Dance - Saturday and Sunday
- Dance Studio Extreme - Saturday and Sunday
- Live Performances by Higher Ground - Saturday, Oct. 19, 2:00 p.m., and final set from 4:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.
- Live Performances by Colton Stevens - Saturday, Oct. 19, 11:15 a.m.
- Live Performances by Andy Mason - Sunday, Oct. 19, 12:30 p.m.
- Live Performances by Michael Thompson and the Last Minute - Sunday, Oct. 19, 2:00 p.m. through 5:00 p.m.
- PVF Health Fair at the Pavilion - Saturday, Oct. 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free. Handicap parking, with a placard, is available inside the grounds, both west of the midway buildings and north of the Pavilion.
