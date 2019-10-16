Texas colleges and universities are collaborating to make transferring credits easier

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College and West Texas A&M University are part of the statewide collaboration to make transferring from a college to a university smoother.
The University of Texas says every year, thousands of students transfer from a college to a university, and many are experiencing difficulties when it comes to extra classes.
The overall cost creates, and differences in school polices make it challenging to return.
“It’s no secret that parents and students are both concerned about the hours that they take either dual credit from a community college or actually on our campus and take regular college classes. They all want to know and make sure that the work that they’re doing at a community college transfers to that four year university and in the end get that degree in the short amount of time as possible and not take hours they don’t need towards that degree,” said Jud Hicks, president of Frank Phillips College.
Not only will this collaboration help college students, but professionals in higher education are expecting this event to benefit the economy.
“As we come more effective at helping students to transfer, we will have a larger percentage of our workforce with a bachelor degree level training. That is crucial in this economy because the higher-paying jobs and the knowledge-based jobs of today and the future typically require a bachelor's degree to be competitive,” said Brad Johnson, vice president of strategic relations at West Texas A&M University.
The local higher education schools here are saying they have already been meeting and collaborating on their own, making most transitions from a community college in the panhandle to West Texas near flawless.
“This helps our college. This helps our students and in certainty, them from a cost standpoint and eventually getting out there and finding a career,” said Hicks.
