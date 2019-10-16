Seliger Town Halls continue annual tour through District 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger continues his annual tour through the counties of District 31, meeting with citizens of the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin to discuss the activities of the 86th Legislature.
Below is a list of upcoming stops on the town hall schedule:
- Oct. 18 Friday - Randall County Town Hall. 9:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. - Canyon City Hall, 301 16th Street, Canyon
- Oct. 23 Wednesday - Armstrong County Town Hall 10:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. - Armstrong County Courthouse, 100 Trice Street, Claude
- Oct. 23 Wednesday - Potter County Town Hall - 2:00 p.m. through 3:00 p.m. - Amarillo City Hall, Council Chamber, Room 302, 601 S. Buchanan Street, Amarillo
- Nov. 20 Wednesday - Hansford County Town Hall - 9:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. - Spearman High School, Auditorium, 403 E. 11th Street, Spearman
- Nov. 20 Wednesday - Ochiltree County Town Hall - 11:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. - Frank Philips College, Allen Campus, 2314 S. Jefferson Street, Perryton
- Nov. 20 Wednesday - Lipscomb County Town Hall - 1:30 p.m. through 2:30 p.m. - Booker High School, Library, 600 S. Main Street, Booker
Townhall meetings for the following counties had not yet been confirmed at this time:
Baily, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Collingsworth, Dallam, Donley, Gaines, Gray, Hall, Hemphill, Loving, Moore, Parmer, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, Wheeler, Winkler and Yoakum.
