Potter County Fire and Rescue to break ground on new station in Bushland

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Fire and Rescue will break ground on a new fire station in Bushland.
The groundbreaking will be held on Thursday, October 17 at 2:00 p.m. at the corner of Indian Hills and Blessen Road.
According to a news release, residential expansion in Bushland has made the existing station building inadequate for the equipment and personnel necessary to cover the Bushland area.
The new station will include drive through bays, training room, gear washing facilities and a decontamination area.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.