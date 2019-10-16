Palo Duro Prairie Palooza set for Friday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Family and friends are invited to Palo Duro Prairie Palooza on Friday at the Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 at PDC and costs $8.
Those who go will get to spend their evening experiencing the history of PDC in a fun way.
There will be Native American dances, spear throwing, Dutch oven demonstrations, cannon fire and more.
There will be cultural booths from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., dance at 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and a star party at 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
For more details, visit their website.
