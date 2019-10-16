Martha’s Home to launch Martha’s Candles in a group effort with WTAMU

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Martha’s Home has been selected by the Enactus group at West Texas A&M University to adopt a fundraising program that re-purposes donated wine bottles into candles.
The launch event is scheduled for Oct. 17, Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. at the Wolflin Merle Norman location. The launch will include refreshments and a giveaway to celebrate the event.
Enactus is a West Texas A&M University College of Business student organization that aims to find sustainable solutions through the implementation of business and economic principles to improve their community.
Members consist of students, freshmen to graduate students, from a wide variety of majors.
Enactus has created a candle making business by upcycling wine bottles that have been donated from locations throughout the community.
Each candle is de-labeled, expertly cut, sanded down and filled with wax. Martha’s Candles’ goal is to provide job skills and experience for the homeless, while simultaneously raising money for Martha’s home to support its residents.
Candles are currently available at Merle Norman Cosmetics located at 2812 Soncy Road, and Merle Norman Cosmetics located at 2628 Wolflin Avenue.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.