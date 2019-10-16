Jury selection begins for trial of former priest accused of sexual abuse in Parmer County

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Jury selection began today for the trial of a former priest accused of sexual abuse in Parmer County.
Peter Mukekhe Wafula is accused of sexual abuse of a minor.
Wafula served in Hereford, Friona and Bovina before he was removed from the ministry in 2018.
He was indicted by the Parmer County Grand Jury in October of 2018.
His name was among those of 30 former priests who served in the Diocese of Amarillo and have been accused of sexually abusing a minor. The names were released in January by the Diocese of Amarillo.
NewsChannel 10 crews were in the courtroom for today’s jury selection process.
The selection began with a pool of 250 individuals.
Some questions the potential jurors answered include, “Would you believe a child over an adult when it comes to sexual assault?” and “Do you know any of the witnesses?”
Opening statements begin on Thursday morning.
NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow this trial as new developments become available.
