Fire at Amarillo home declared arson, investigation underway

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A fire at an Amarillo home has been declared arson.
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the fire at a home near South Kentucky and Southwest 4th Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Bystanders told firefighters that people might be inside the home. Crews searched the house and did not find anyone inside.
The fire was extinguished, and firefighters learned the people who lived at the home had escaped the fire. They were found at a nearby home.
The home is considered a total loss, and the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be arson.
The investigation is ongoing.
