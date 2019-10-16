City of Clovis Fire Department Fall Recruitment

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis Fire Department is currently conducting Fall Firefighter Recruitment later this month.
October testing dates will be Oct. 25 Friday through Oct. 27 Sunday.
An optional physical agility practice will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Oct. 25, Friday at Fire Station 5, located at 220 E Brady Avenue Clovis.
The written test will be administered beginning promptly at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 26 Saturday at Fire Station 1, located at 320 Mitchell Street in Clovis.
Applicants selected for interviews will be interviewed on Oct. 27 Sunday at Fire Station 1.
If you are interested in testing, please submit your application here by Oct. 23.
