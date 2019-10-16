Borger ISD creates BoomTown scholarship for high school students attending FPC

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The Don C. Dilley BoomTown Scholarship will be available as early as this school year for Borger High School seniors who are looking to continue their education at Frank Phillips College.
The scholarship is thanks to a $1.5 million gift from the estate of Don C. Dilley, Jr. who attended Borger High School.
“He went on to graduate elsewhere and he went on to a college career, came back and farmed here in the Texas Panhandle and was very successful,” said Amarillo Area Foundation President and CEO Clay Stribling. “And when Mr. Dilley passed away in 2017, he left instructions that the Amarillo Area Foundation would receive one and a half million dollars as an endowment to support student achievement in Borger.”
The scholarship was brought to life by a partnership between Borger ISD, the Amarillo Area Foundation, Borger EDC and Frank Phillips College.
Students who are eligible will have their tuition and fees covered for 36 credit hours at Frank Phillips College after earning 24 dual credit hours while attending Borger High School.
“Upon graduation from high school, those students can then get 36 hours at Frank Phillips College at no cost through the Boomtown scholarship on that campus,” said Stribling. “So up to 60 hours total, some in high school, some in college but all credit towards either an associate’s degree, a certificate or something that will give them the ability to transfer to a university.”
To qualify, a student must live in the Borger ISD attendance zone on or before the last day of their 9th grade year and until graduation from Borger High School.
If a student’s parent works for Borger ISD, they can be eligible if they live in the attendance zone anytime during their 9th, 10th or 11th grade years or enroll by the first day of the 12th grade, attend full-time and graduate from BHS.
All applicants must also earn a final grade point average of 80 or higher.
Borger ISD Superintendent Chance Welch said this is the first time the school district has provided an opportunity like this.
“We have been providing 24 hours of credit through district funding for the last several years, but not up to 60 hours,” said Welch.
Those who created the scholarship said they’re glad to be taking part in fueling Borger’s future workforce.
“The great thing for the community of Borger is the students are succeeding, but Borger then has a more trained workforce that’s ready to go out and work for companies that come here and say, ‘We need welders, we need machinists, we need all of these trades.,’” said Stribling. “And this is going to create a workforce that can let Borger succeed in recruiting those businesses.”
