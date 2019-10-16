Artists needed for the ‘Let’s Art Amarillo: The Barrio Project’ contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than a dozen artists are needed to tell the stories of the barrio neighborhood in Amarillo for a new art contest.
The City of Amarillo said the Barrio Arts Committee chose 20 people and 20 locations who have a story to tell about the history of the barrio neighborhood for the “Let’s Art Amarillo: The Barrio Project” art contest.
Some of the people are no longer living and some of the locations are no longer standing, meaning the artists will bring the history back to life.
The type of artwork ranges from painting to sculpting. Artists interested in the contest will select one of the locations and people and get to creating.
It is free to enter the contest. Entries are due on Dec. 21 and the art pieces will be for sale at the Barrio Arts Project Show from Jan. 16-18.
Half of the money made will go to the Barrio Neighborhood Association and the other half will go to the artists.
Artists can also win the following money and awards:
- Best of show — $500
- Best painting — $250
- Best photograph — $250
- Best mixed media — $250
- Best 3-dimensional — $250
You can find the list of people and locations for the creations here.
