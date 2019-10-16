Amarillo teen dead after pickup crashes into barn at Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo teenager is dead after crashing a pickup truck into a barn at the Tri-State Fairgrounds last night.
The Amarillo Police Department said about 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 19-year-old Adrian Esteban Ruiz was driving northbound on South Grand Street in a 2004 Dodge 1500.
Police said Ruiz lost control of the pickup truck, crossed southbound lanes, hit a curb, drove through a fence and then struck a livestock barn at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Police said speed and no seat belt are factors into the crash and that an autopsy has been ordered.
APD’s Traffic Investigation Squad is investigating the wreck.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.