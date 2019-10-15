Wichita Falls to welcome new hockey team in 2020

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls will be seeing another sports team in the community come September of 2020.
This wouldn’t be the first time we see a hockey team, after having in more recent years the Rustlers and then the Wildcats and later The Force call Kay Yeager the home rink.
This new team will play under the North American Hockey League which has yet to be named, they will hold a contest in the coming weeks to find a name for the new team.
NAHL is the same league in which the Wildcats were playing in back in 2017. The Force, the most recent hockey excursion for Wichita Falls was a part of the USACHL, but didn’t last the full season.
The NAHL South Division has 7 teams currently so this addition would make Wichita Falls team the eighth team competing in their division.
NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frakenfeld said in a press release, “We are excited to have Wichita Falls back in the South Division, as it was a community who showed great and passionate support for NAHL teams for many years. The growth of hockey in the South has played a large role in our league’s success and the addition of the new team in Wichita Falls continues to solidify the footprint and will bring back many old rivalries, in what will now be an eight-team division. Mary Anne Choi brings an incredible amount of passion to the long-term success of this team in Wichita Falls and establishing a strong bond with the community."
For more information about this new team and the contest being held to name it you can visit their website.
