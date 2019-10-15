Glimpse into early stages of ‘The Barfield’ transformation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield hotel is slated to open in less than a year, and today, they gave an exclusive preview of its early stages of renovation.
The historic Barfield building located on 6th and Polk is transforming into a brand-new hotel experience in Amarillo. As part of downtown’s revitalization, the historic building is being renovated to the splendor of its 1920s roots.
“We’re very excited to be apart of the downtown revitalization, this is just another piece to that puzzle," said The Barfield Director of Sales and Marketing Christy King. "Especially restoring a historic building, rather than tearing down buildings and starting over, we want to restore what’s already here and just capture the beauty that already exists in Amarillo.”
The Barfield, a Marriot Autograph Collection Hotel, will be a destination for Texas-style Luxury with two Presidential Suites and 110 guest rooms ranging from prices of $185-$285.
“The food and beverages on the property are going to be like nothing else out here, the decor, all the finishes are going to be a much more elevated experience,” said The Barfield General Manager Jeff Kramer.
The hotel will have 24-hour in-room dining and a Toscana Italian Steakhouse.
“It’s going to be a fresh pasta house with aged steaks that will be absolutely delicious. We are in the process of hiring an executive chef right now,” said King.
They will also be bringing back the Paramount Recreation Club that is a cozy speakeasy tucked away in the basement. The original Paramount Recreation Club was a real Prohibition-era speakeasy located in precisely the same place.
“This is an exciting deal for us, and I think for everybody in town because it's an old historic building that’s being partially restored,” said Professional Finishes Project Coordinator of The Barfield Robert Staley.
The speakeasy and Italian steakhouse is open to the public, not just guests of the hotel. The Barfield is scheduled to open this coming spring.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.