Former active duty pilot from Borger to participate in 2019 Warrior 100K bike ride

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger man is participating in a 100K mountain bike ride hosted by the George W. Bush Institute for U.S. military personnel who have been wounded or injured since September 11, 2001.
Major Eric Schneck currently works as a Financial Advisor at Edward Jones in Borger.
But while Schneck’s transitioned from military service to community service, he said he’s excited to be a part of something that reminds him of the difference he made in his active duty career.
Schneck participates in the bike ride this November as a disabled veteran due to the job he had while on active duty in the Air Force as a Combat Search and Rescue pilot.
“It was my job to go out and find other people when they’re having their absolute worst day on earth and go and make it better,” he said. “That was either due to an aircraft malfunction or to them being shot were hit with an IED or some other mechanism of causing serious injury to them on the battlefield.”
Schneck anticipates the 100-kilometer bike ride, which translates to about 60 miles, to be a difficult one, even though he rides in his free time.
But more than anything, he’s glad to be riding alongside wounded warriors like the ones he rescued in his deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Getting back into that military mentality a little bit with some of the guys that are going to be on the ride, some of the gals that are going to be on the ride,” said Schneck. “And getting back into that tight-knit, small team mentality as we go and conquer what is going to be a pretty sizable task.”
He said he also carries a lot of internal pain from his past missions and suffered from PTSD.
Schneck’s wife, who helped him through tough times, will also be on the trip to support him.
“Getting to talk with the other spouses and seeing what they went through,” said Laura Schneck. “Helping somebody through post-war is a unique thing to kind of go through, and so I think other people that have been through the same thing, it’ll be nice to get to see what they’ve been through as well.”
They’re also both looking forward to meeting with George W. Bush, who served as President during Major Schneck’s four combat deployments.
Schneck believes the race is a lot like a metaphor for how to live life after active duty.
“It gives me the hope that I need when I’m dealing with my issues,” he said. “To be able to continue forward and press forward and know that life’s more difficult, life can be a lot more difficult, but if you can just keep pressing forward, take one step after another, keep pedaling and just keep going, you’re going to get out of the hole that you’re in. And you’re going to look back and realize that ‘Hey, I just biked 100 kilometers.’ You’re going to get to whatever top-of-the-mountain you’re looking at.”
Major Schneck is one of 17 warriors in the two-day ride on Nov. 8 and 9.
This year’s ride will take place at the Bush’s Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford.
