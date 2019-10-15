First freeze did little to stop ragweed and the allergies it causes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The area’s first freeze did little to affect residents’ allergies.
According to weather and allergy experts, following the first freeze, ragweed, which is causing many allergy symptoms to occur, should have been killed off.
However, we now understand it takes much longer than a couple of days of cold weather to keep ragweed from pollinating.
W.T.’s Biology department proved the area’s first freeze slightly affected ragweed pollination.
However, because the plant is so healthy, it takes about two to three weeks of consistent freezing temperatures to wipe it out completely.
Ragweed also grows at a rapid speed, and one week of weather like we see now could replace any plant that was affected by the first freeze.
“The symptoms can continue because ragweed is not easy to get rid of," said Allergist at Allergy A.R.T.S Dr. Saadeh, Allergist at Allergy A.R.T.S. "We had a freeze, but the freeze has to be persistent and has to be for at least several weeks to get rid of ragweed. So, we are still seeing patients that are allergic to ragweed. They are still coming in.”
Symptoms are worse in the fall, and those symptoms include running noses, itchy eyes, red eyes, and coughing.
Allergy A.R.T.S. center encourages patients to continue treating their symptoms, as they could still be affected by ragweed until mid to late December.
