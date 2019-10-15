First freeze did little to stop ragweed and the allergies it causes

“The symptoms can continue because ragweed is not easy to get rid of," said Allergist at Allergy A.R.T.S Dr. Saadeh, Allergist at Allergy A.R.T.S. "We had a freeze, but the freeze has to be persistent and has to be for at least several weeks to get rid of ragweed. So, we are still seeing patients that are allergic to ragweed. They are still coming in.”