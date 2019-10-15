Fatal DWI crash inspires powerful change in Amarillo through Andrea’s Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fatal DWI accident took the life of an Amarillo teenager this year, her family and the community have come together to put an end to DWI’s and underage drinking.
Despite law enforcement’s efforts to prevent people from getting in their cars after they’ve been drinking, Andrea’s family decided they needed to do what they could to get the message heard.
“This is a real kid that lost her life and this is a real father that lost his baby,” said Andrea’s Father David Elizalde. “When you look at something like that, you realize how devastating it can be.”
After Elizalde lost his daughter, the community has continued to show they are just as fed up with DWI deaths and underage drinking as he is.
“I realized that this was unacceptable and that I needed to step up and be part of something bigger than myself to save people’s lives, one way or the other,” Elizalde said.
The powerful voices behind Andrea’s Project have been ringing in the ears of the Amarillo Community ever since.
Andrea’s Project is a grassroots coalition which aims to make a statement in Amarillo.
Members said they are planning to hold the legal system accountable when processing DWI cases.
They also plan to work in conjunction with TXDOT’s Shattered Dreams Mock Crash to teach kids about the negative effects of alcohol and DWI.
“Children don’t need to drink yet and there’s a reason because their brains aren’t as developed yet,” said Andrea’s Project Media Specialist Tony Garcia. “To see these kids drink now, it blows my mind. It’s crazy.”
Andrea’s family was able to see her car for the first time last week and they now plan to include it in the Shattered Dreams Mock Crash.
“I see these tragedies quite often. They have to end,” said Andrea’s Project Board Member and T-Miller Tow Truck Driver David Ferril. “This impacts not only just the families involved, it impacts all the first responders, police, fire, EMT’s, tow trucks and friends.”
Members are also in the final stages of creating a documentary to go along with it.
“When you have something as powerful as Shattered Dreams, then you have Andrea’s Project and a father that’s seen it and done it, people realize this is local,” said Elizalde. “These are things that are happening from the effect of people drinking and driving and it should make an affect on kids lives.”
With over 2,000 followers on Facebook, Andrea’s Project encourages the community to help them continue to spread such an important message.
“It’s that easy to get a ride and It’s that easy to prevent someone from getting in the car,” said Shaylee Burch, a friend of Andrea’s and member of Andrea’s Project. “It’s not okay to drink and drive. There is always someone you can call.”
If you would like to help Andrea’s Project grow and get involved in the coalition, you can follow their Facebook page, here.
