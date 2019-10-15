Curry County Detention Center adds millions of dollars worth of upgrades

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Detention Center is currently adding millions of dollars worth of upgrades.
Over the last few years, the Curry County Detention Center has slowly been making upgrades and $11.5 million in construction.
“Our current population is 41. We usually average about 30, so we are a little higher than average right now, but we have a contingency for overflow at our main facility,” said Head of Security for Curry County Jail, Jaime Wornell.
Right now, the men and women inmates are housed in the same general area, which makes it hard to transport inmates for their recreational time in the sunlight.
“We want to exceed the standard for quality of life, so a lot of our 190 standards deal with the quality of life of every individual who comes, who is booked into our facility, so we have to maintain that,” said Curry County Jail Administrator Mark Gallegos. “So being able to have a more advanced in the areas of security, medical and all of that will assist us in exceeding our 190 mandatory standards.”
After construction is complete, women will have their facility, which will include an eye in the sky feature to not only have cameras but to have officers watching the inmates at all times.
“We have a 48-bed facility for the females, so that’s going to be nice to be able to house them in a new facility,” said Gallegos. “Mostly, it allows us to have two additional recreation yards because recreation is a mandatory standard, so we will be able to get the females out quite often.”
They were also able to update the visitation area to have a video calling feature.
Besides the construction, the agency has made changes from the way they train their officers to their security tactics. The detention center has also hired eight new officers and is ready to hire more.
Gallegos explained these upgrades would not only make the officers safer but bring a better quality of life for the inmates.
The hope increased security will make the public feel safer. These $11.5 million upgrades are set to be completed in January of 2020.
Their medical facility will more than double in size compared to the current one and have proper air circulation in two rooms to keep airborne illnesses from spreading.
“Outpatient area, bigger triage rooms, and so forth and that is an enhancement for our medical staff as well,” said Gallegos.
Visitation will now be done through a video calling technology, so the inmates never have to leave their pods.
The booking area has been congesting in the path with 12 inmates waiting to get in, but the construction will make it larger.
