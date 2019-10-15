The City of Amarillo will receive a $147,000 counter terrorism grant

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will receive a $146,683.94 in counter-terrorism grant announced today.
Governor Greg Abbott announced a new $61.2 million Homeland Security Grant Program funding support and local efforts to prevent terrorism and prepare for threats and hazards that pose the most considerable risk to the security of Texas and its citizens.
“As Governor, my top priority is keeping our communities safe,” said Governor Abbott. “These Grants will ensure our communities have the resources they need to counter terrorism statewide and enhance security for all Texans. Our ongoing efforts to keep Texas safe would not be possible without our partnership with the federal government, and thank them for their continued assistance.”
These grat awards invest in core capabilities outlined in the National Preparedness Goal and serve to strengthen Texas’ ability to prevent protect against, mitigate, respond to and recover from terrorism and other catastrophic events.
The grant will cover special response teams, first responders, local planning, interoperable emergency communications and open fusion centers across the state.
