Cerulean Gallery hosting Postcards from the High Plains Art Exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Cerulean Gallery presents In Tune, featuring the High Plains Public Radio’s Postcards from the High Plains among other artwork.
An open reception is scheduled for Thursday, October 17 to view and purchase artwork from this exhibition.
The exhibition includes artwork from multiple artists, including Ginger Nelson, Jon Revett and Carmen Menza.
The works include oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, collage and ceramic.
The open reception will take place from 6:00 p.m until 8:30 p.m. in the Derrick Event Center.
If you cannot make it to the reception, the artwork will be on display until December 20.
