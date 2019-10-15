Breaking The Ice: The humbling south division of the NAHL

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After completing ten games in the 2019 NAHL season, the Amarillo Bulls seemed to have found their game.
After starting the season with a 4-3 record and one shootout loss, the Bulls recently took down the Lone Star Brahmas, who, before visiting the Budweiser Bullpen at the Amarillo Civic Center, were undefeated.
Now, the Brahmas are 9-2 and have to host Amarillo for two more games come this Friday and Saturday night.
Forward Matt Allen leads the team in points and goals with 13 and eight, respectively. Forward Nick Trela, holds the second position in the statistician leader-board with eight points and three goals but holds the tie for first on the team for assists with five.
Goalkeeper Max Gutjahr holds a 4-1 record in net, having faced 95 total shots, allowing just seven. His goals-against-average comes out to 1.49 with his save percentage at an impressive 92.6-percent. Charlie Glockner holds a 1-1 record, having played in four total games this year.
Glockner is seeing 87 total shots come toward his net, allowing only seven goals.
Coach Rocky Russo spoke to the media Tuesday morning after his team’s practice. He addressed the fact that he is more content with his team’s offensive production, especially in the shots column.
Although the amount of goals per game isn’t up to par, he says that the chances on offense the Bulls are seeing are increasing, which in time will also result in more goals.
But the news of Amarillo continuing to improve wasn’t the only news to come out of the NAHL’s Southern division today. As KAUZ reported earlier today, Wichita Falls, TX, will see another sports team in the community come September of 2020.
They don’t have a name yet. A new hockey team will join the South division of the NAHL to give the division an even eight teams.
The addition of a Wichita Falls team will bring the NAHL’s team total to 27.
Currently, the Topeka Pilots head the top of the South division with a 9-4-1-0 record and 19 total point. They have the second-highest goals-for total with 34, sitting only behind the Brahmas who have totaled 39.
The Bulls have totaled 26 goals, but have also done an excellent job of limiting the goals that come against them, allowing just 19, the second-fewest in the South.
