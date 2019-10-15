Amarillo police alerting residents to scam targeting Amarillo National Bank customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department wants residents to be aware of a scam targeting Amarillo National Bank customers.
Amarillo National Bank told police several customers have received phone calls from someone claiming to be with the bank’s fraud department. The caller even spoofs the bank’s phone number.
The scammer tells customers that there has been fraud on their online account and tries to convince customers to give them their banking information, including account passwords and PIN’s.
Amarillo National Bank says they will not call you and ask you for that information.
If you do receive scam calls, you can report them to the Better Business Bureau.
If you have lost money due to a scam, you can report that to the Amarillo Police Department.
