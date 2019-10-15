Amarillo ISD implementing improvement plans for failing schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ten Amarillo schools are making changes after receiving poor letter grades last school year.
Many elementary and middle schools within AISD are participating in improvement plans to help improve their rating.
The schools part of this initiative are on your screen and have received a failing grade of a D or F either overall or in a specified category.
These improvement plans are designed specifically for each school's needs.
“We identified two areas Hamlet is going to focus on this year. Those two areas are culture, making sure we have a safe, engaging learning environment for staff, for students, for community stakeholders. We are also focusing on data-driven instruction,” said Victor Favela, principal of Hamlet elementary school.
Hamlet Elementary received an overall F as a rating.
Their improvement plan differs from the other nine schools, so staff and students getting what they need.
“We are using what we call formative assessments. We did training with our staff members to make sure we are all on the same page for formative assessments. Formative assessments form the instruction and form the next day's lesson. Teachers are presenting those to their students two to three times a week. They are quick so teachers can respond to them without a whole lot of time being invested, but we can be actionable the next day,” said Favela.
AISD is working with the district and teachers to create practice tests students will take at three checkpoints during the year that represent what they could see on the STAAR test.
Some schools are also finding that they need to increase the rigor of instruction to match the test.
“I would like to see all of our campuses making excellent marks in terms of the accountability system . I’ve been around and looked at other districts and what they’re doing and their students, etc. I don’t think, I think the students that we have here, they’re special, and they are near and dear to my heart, and I think we can get our students there,” said Robin Malone, president of AISD Board of Trustees.
